Winter's icy touch to arrive just in time

WINTER IS COMING: Winter's frosty fingers are tightening their grip on Warwick.

LONGTIME locals will tell you that Warwick traditionally gets its first frost around Anzac Day, but not this year.

While the weather has been cold enough on one or two morning, still no frosts for Warwick.

This week, in the last few days before winter properly arrives, the Bureau of Meteorology has finally forecast morning frosts across the Southern Downs.

Meteorologist Michael Knepp said there was a strong possibility of an icy start.

"We're going to see low single digits across the region,” he said.

"From a low of three degrees in Warwick to one in Stanthorpe, so a very definite chance of some ice on the ground.

"Frosts can develop anywhere from three or four degrees and lower, so it's the perfect opportunity.

"Also we get our temperatures from weather stations which are a couple of metres up so the temperature at the ground can be considerably lower.”

Mr Knepp said the days through the week should be fine and sunny with temps hovering around the 20 degrees mark.

"The weather will be quite pleasant,” he said.

"Just those cool to cold mornings to contend with.

"Frosts will be much more likely on the Granite Belt given their altitude obviously.

"But I certainly wouldn't rule out Warwick seeing a frost this week as well.”