WIRAC aims to reopen pool by July

DIVING IN: WIRAC manager Karen Peters is waiting before the centre can reopen pools again.

WIRAC has tentatively signalled a reopening date for their pools — but warns safety will be a prerogative before doors open.

As of this week, WIRAC announced, in adherence with easing government restrictions and maintenance works, that they were planning a July 10 reopening.

Manager Karen Peters said she knew how the community was longing for the pools to be reopened, especially the centre’s hydrotherapy pool.

“We know a lot of people are in real need of the hydrotherapy pool, with their various ailments and disabilities – there is feeling we need to get it running because it’s important for a hell of a lot of people,” she said.

“For the elderly population, it is a social event too.”

Mrs Peters said it had been a “slow” progression getting staff back to business and ensuring COVID Safe Industry Plans fit regulations, since the abrupt March closure.

If the pools reopen on July 10, there will also be to a Swim Australia COVID-19 management plan to abide by.

While Mrs Peters was unsure of the specifics, it could mean a reduced number of pool visitors.

Already, the centre had cut Learn to Swim term three bookings from six days to three days.

“With the gym, people have to book in to come in — we can only have 20 people in the gym and 20 people in group fitness. Will that be the same? I’m not sure. We will know nearer to the date,” Mrs Peters said.

“With the (Learn to Swim classes) we’re aware we won’t get the bookings we normally do because people have lost their jobs and are still being cautious with COVID-19.

“Safety is different with the pool, especially Learn to Swim classes because it depends on safety. They have to be able to touch them.”

As a whole, Mrs Peters said she had been pleased with patron’s behaviour since the gym opened.

“Everyone has been really good. They stay their 1.5m, they book in, they clean up equipment. Everyone’s understood this is how it is now,” she said.

“I think they are all happy just to be back in the exercise regimen.”