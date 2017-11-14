WIRAC bros grow the mo'

HAIRY UPPER LIP: Harry Marshall, Anthony Rixon and Alex Cutmore show off their moustaches.

HAIRY UPPER LIP: Harry Marshall, Anthony Rixon and Alex Cutmore show off their moustaches. Sean Teuma

MOUSTACHES usually fall under the same fashion crime as wearing double- denim.

In November, however, this is overlooked and a few top blokes in Warwick are doing their bit to assist the battle for men's health.

If you walk into WIRAC on a given day, you will notice Alex Cutmore, Anthony Rixon and Harry Marshall sporting the hairy upper lip this month.

"One of the main ideals of WIRAC and the YMCA is social impact,” Mr Cutmore said.

"It's why we're more than happy to support anything that provides a positive impact within the community.”

Mr Rixon brought up the idea of the community centre getting involved.

"I lost someone to prostate cancer before,” Mr Rixon said.

"It is something that is close to me, and this cause is something I wanted to be a part of.

"Movember is a good opportunity for everybody to get involved, as it covers men's health, both physically and mentally.

"I wanted to grow something that would prompt a few conversations, and so far visitors have been coming in and asking positive questions about the cause.”

With half a month to go, the team at WIRAC is optimistic they can achieve their target for the month.

"We have a goal of $500 we'd like to raise,” Mr Rixon said.

"Currently we're up to $140.”

Movember has been raising funds for men's health since 2004.

If you would like to donate to WIRAC's fundraising efforts for Movember, you can make a cash donation at the centre, or head to the website:

https://au.movember.com/

mospace/3644137.