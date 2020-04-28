WIRAC keeps heart rates high, spirits higher

WIRAC was forced to close almost six weeks ago amid coronavirus restrictions, but its team is still determined to keep the community’s physical and mental health in peak condition.

The facility’s trainers and instructors have been recording themselves completing a home workout and then posting it to the WIRAC Facebook page, where their members and the wider Warwick community can access them and get involved themselves.

WIRAC duty manager Dee Kelly said there had been workouts designed to be accessible and motivational for everyone, with a variety of videos designed for children, seniors, and families.

“We know how hard it is for members of our community to be motivated to work out from home,” Ms Kelly said.

“When you come to the gym, it isn’t just for fitness, it’s for mental health too – you feel good once you leave the gym.

These videos show that you don’t have to go and jump on a treadmill or have a whole bunch of equipment to do a ‘proper’ workout – you can do it while cleaning the house, or out in the yard, or something like that.”

For Ms Kelly, one of the most important things to come out of the online classes was the continued sense of community and connection despite physical isolation.

“With the online workouts, we’re giving them to the community for free – we just want to give to the community in the same way they give to us,” she said.

“It’s easy for people at home to look at the workouts and do them – but it’s also putting up funny photos and videos, like the one we did over Easter, it’s another way for us to be there and give back to the community.

Everyone’s thinking about when they’re going to go back to normal, and for five seconds when they’re watching that funny video they aren’t thinking about (coronavirus), which is important.”

WIRAC manager Karen Peters said the online workouts were one of the only ways for the facility to stay in contact with their members and the rest of the community.

“All of the staff have gone for the moment, and it’s only (Ms Kelly and I) working a few hours a day to keep Facebook going, check the pool and building, and do a bit of admin,” Mrs Peters said.

“We’ve been really lucky to have almost all of our team voluntarily sending through those workouts to post on Facebook, and they’re willing to give us anything to keep us going.

And we can tell from the community’s response that it’s helping them to keep in contact from isolation as well.”

Mrs Peters added that the hardships of the coronavirus pandemic had only made their team more determined than ever to have a strong comeback.

“We know that it’s going to be a new way of living after (coronavirus), a new normal, and we know that we need to be prepared for that and have some ideas on how to manage that,” Mrs Peters said.

“We’re continually trying to work on new things and new ideas that we can put out on Facebook, and we’re even looking at getting onto Instagram soon as well.

Not just workouts, but other content as well – because we aren’t just a gym here, we’re a family.”