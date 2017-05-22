WIRAC pool to shut in June

WIRAC Pool will shut for a week in June for maintenance.

Warwick's YMCA WIRAC pool will close for a week in June.

The closure from Saturday, June 24 to Sunday, July 2 will occur so major maintenance work on the aquatic centre can be completed.

Other parts of the centre will remain open during the period including the gym, the hall and group fitness areas.

WIRAC manager David Jordan said the work was part of the regular maintenance roster at the centre.

"The maintenance list has many aspects to it,” he said.

"From painting and air conditioning through to major work like pump reconditioning.

"This closure will allow us to conduct our bi-annual service on our pool pumps.”

Mr Jordan said they would also take the opportunity to give other parts of the centre a freshen-up.

"It's massive job, but it's normal maintenance to stay ahead of any issues,” he said.

"It's standard procedure to avoid things like equipment breaking down, needing to be replaced and having to shut the centre for longer.

"We'll be refreshing the reception area, sanding floors, repainting as well as other small renovations.

"There will be clearly signed alternate entry points to the parts of the centre that are remaining open.”

Mr Jordan said they timed the closure to coincide with their quieter time of year.

"The weather is getting colder, there's minimum usage and inconvenience,” he said.

"The council has also been notified and we'll be advertising the closure with our users.

"Obviously we're sorry for any inconvenience to our users and if you need more details please call us on 46617955.”

The aquatic area will reopen on Monday, July 3.