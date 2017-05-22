23°
News

WIRAC pool to shut in June

Jonno Colfs
| 22nd May 2017 12:19 PM
WIRAC Pool will shut for a week in June for maintenance.
WIRAC Pool will shut for a week in June for maintenance. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Warwick's YMCA WIRAC pool will close for a week in June.

The closure from Saturday, June 24 to Sunday, July 2 will occur so major maintenance work on the aquatic centre can be completed.

Other parts of the centre will remain open during the period including the gym, the hall and group fitness areas.

WIRAC manager David Jordan said the work was part of the regular maintenance roster at the centre.

"The maintenance list has many aspects to it,” he said.

"From painting and air conditioning through to major work like pump reconditioning.

"This closure will allow us to conduct our bi-annual service on our pool pumps.”

Mr Jordan said they would also take the opportunity to give other parts of the centre a freshen-up.

"It's massive job, but it's normal maintenance to stay ahead of any issues,” he said.

"It's standard procedure to avoid things like equipment breaking down, needing to be replaced and having to shut the centre for longer.

"We'll be refreshing the reception area, sanding floors, repainting as well as other small renovations.

"There will be clearly signed alternate entry points to the parts of the centre that are remaining open.”

Mr Jordan said they timed the closure to coincide with their quieter time of year.

"The weather is getting colder, there's minimum usage and inconvenience,” he said.

"The council has also been notified and we'll be advertising the closure with our users.

"Obviously we're sorry for any inconvenience to our users and if you need more details please call us on 46617955.”

The aquatic area will reopen on Monday, July 3.

Warwick Daily News

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

A CITY drenched in culture, Brisbane is again flaunting an arts and culture events calendar fit for a queen.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Man charged with sexual assault, choking offences

Man charged with sexual assault, choking offences

Man charged with serious domestic violence offences while woman taken to hospital

  • News

  • 22nd May 2017 1:40 PM

WIRAC pool to shut in June

WIRAC Pool will shut for a week in June for maintenance.

Other parts of the centre will remain open during the period

Helicopters to inspect electricity network

Powerlink Queensland will patrol Central Queensland skies in September and October.Photo Contributed

Choppers flying high to check regional electricity network

Home invasion, 'intruders armed with machetes, knives'

Warwick Court House

A home invasion over the weekend has led to an arrest

Local Partners

Community Kindy has welcome mat out for open day

Kindy open day on Saturday designed for parents with children for 2018 and beyond

Interstate visitors have a look at St Mark's Church

Madog Llwyd (Chris Maddock) and Merewen of Twynham (Suzanne Usher) from the Canton of Stegby performed at St Mark's Heritage Open Days.

First two days the busiest for St Mark's Anglican Church tours

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

State champs are on this weekend at raceway

RACING: Warwick driver Matt Clift is a regular in state championship racing at Morgan Park Raceway.

CAMS state racing returns to Morgan Park

Racing mate against mate in this weekend's Pentath-run

CLOSE FINISH: Dan Symonds was first across the line in a time of 39:51:49 ahead of Liam Woollett in the 10km Nike Robina Ascent Run from Killarney to Queen Mary Falls last year.

Brisbane runner is the tip for women's Pentath-run

Judah's return to The Voice stage is a knockout

QUEENSLAND singer nails Adele hit and impresses his coach Delta Goodrem.

Wentworth star Daniielle Alexis: "I was born a boy"

Wentworth star Daniielle Alexis has revealed she was born a boy

Movie with scenes from Hervey Bay screens in US cinemas

Cage Dive, written and directed by Gerald Rascionato, is now screening in the United States of America. It had scenes filmed in Hervey Bay.

The thriller has been picked up by a major production company.

Dwayne Johnson, Tom Hanks announce White House bid on SNL

Dwayne Johnson is “officially” running for president in 2020

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

The Voice: Kelly Rowland stunned by singing trio’s demands

We feel your pain, Kelly.

Trio refused to sing anything but Gospel songs

Rachael ready for her knockout Voice performance

DREAM COME TRUE: Grafton singer Rachael Noakes will compete in the knockout round of The Voice tonight.

Rachael in Deltas 'family'

Immaculate Family Home on 2151m2 Block

17 Panorama Court, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 3 $595,000

Crafted to a particularly high standard just 17 years ago, the home entices and suggests a comfortable and relaxing lifestyle in a quiet location close to Scots...

Executive with Extras

18 Doncaster Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 2 5 $ 450,000

Executive Brick and Tile four bedroom air conditioned home in the elite Griffith Estate. The master bedroom has an en suite and walk in robe. All other bedrooms...

Good Return for Investors

23 Wattle Avenue, Warwick 4370

Unit 3 3 3 $ 330,000

ATTENTION INVESTORS ... Situated only a few blocks from the CBD and down from the hospital is a set of 3 units with long term tenants. Currently :- 2 units X...

Close to Racecourse

56 Rose Street, Warwick 4370

Rural 2 1 1 Open to OFFERS...

OWNER WANTS SOLD! ... Was $227,000 now Open to OFFERS Freshly painted inside and out, new carpet and vinyl and new fencing around air conditioned 2 bedroom block...

Great Value 2 Bedroom Brick Unit Close to CBD

1/3 Sterne Street, Warwick 4370

Unit 2 1 1 $179,000

This well presented 2 bedroom brick unit would have to be one of the closest units for sale to the main street of Warwick. Features 2 built-in bedrooms, open plan...

Wow! The View

59 Murray Street, Maryvale 4370

House 3 2 2 Offers over...

Get in early! FIRST HOME BUYERS ... qualifies for $20,000 grant !! Ready to move in. Have first chance to buy this 3 bedroom plus office or nursery chamfer home...

Unit Near Medical Centre

Warwick 4370

Unit 3 2 1 Was $250,000 ...

Was $250,000 - Open to OFFERS !! Owner says SELL!! Three (3) bedroom Townhouse unit within walking distance of the Warwick CBD that has been designed to utilise...

Family Matters

21 Newby Street, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 2 10 $ 410,000

Ranch Style home on 2 ac fenced into paddocks has been set up throughout the home and grounds with conversation nooks to cater for the needs of extended family...

Great Value Brick and Tile

5 Jabrili Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $289,000

Exceptional value this 4 bedroom brick and tile home situated in sought after area close to the golf course, schools and the CBD. Features 4 built-in bedrooms...

Land Close to CBD

5 Wantley Street, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $98,000

Vacant land * Level block * fenced 776sm * all town facilities available * bitumen frontage * walk to main street * well worth inspection * ready to build * agent...

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

5a Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens, going for $720,000. INSET: Lea Taylor.

Huge block with potential for anything

Deputy Premier makes massive call on controversial sand mine

Aerial view of the proposed Forest Glen sand mine.

BREAKING: State Government makes huge call on Coast sand mine plans

Residents warned as scammers rip off $60k in super

Police are warning people to be aware of a sophisticated telephone scam.

Superannuation, cash targeted by sophisticated scammers

How your body corp could ban pets, turf you from your home

DOG'S LIFE: Lyn Henderson and Tawny love life in their highrise.

Laws to ban dogs/smokers and make it easy to bulldoze units

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!