WIRAC returns to normal

GLISTENING: The aquatic hall of the WIRAC after renovations and maintenance had taken place.

After a week off to get the for minor repairs, the WIRAC is back in action.

That's the message from the popular centre as they embark on a big third term of activities to get the blood flowing for locals of all ages.

With the pool due for bi-annual maintenance, they decided to fix up a number of other details around the centre, closing a number of facilities for the week.

Centre manager David Jordan commented on the work completed and the ability of the WIRAC team to complete the job.

"We saw the pool maintenance as a chance to undertake some other work, including refurbishing the floor and creche, and painting of the pool and shower areas,” he said.

"It turned out to be a great team-building exercise for us, with about a dozen of us working really closely together and helping each other out.”

Aquatic co-ordinator Karen Peters said the pool work would greatly benefit users.

"We conducted a major pump service to look, which helps to look after the water, as well as work on the air handling room which provides the great ventilation we experience today,” she said.

"It creates a warm atmosphere in winter, when it can get very cold outside.”

Mrs Peters also praised the WIRAC staff on their efforts to get the job done.

"During the whole process we had a great time,” she said.

"There'd be music playing with us singing along. It was just a great atmosphere to be involved in.”

Whilst there are still minor upgrades in process, the pool, creche and gym are all operating as normal, and Mr Jordan is excited about the upcoming third term programs on offer.

"Mini hoops is a great initiative for children aged 5-12, where they can engage in basketball skills, drills and games, as well as a swim after their session,” he said.

"We also have our swimming lessons starting up again, which teaches the kids a great deal about water safety, as well as enhancing their abilities in the pool.

"For those aged 16 and over we have basketball and futsal commencing shortly on Wednesday and Thursday nights respectively, where everybody is welcome to come down and have a game.”

For more information on programs and facilities, contact WIRAC on 4661 7955 or visit their website www.wirac.com.au.