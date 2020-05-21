WIRAC trainers eye TV fame, dubbed national heroes

HARD WORK PAYS OFF: WIRAC trainers Brooke Price and Sam Scotney are in the running to take out The Today Show's "Nominate an Aussie Hero" competition.

TWO WIRAC trainers are in the running to win $10,000 and an appearance on The Today Show in recognition of their community spirit throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Brooke Price and Sam Scotney have reached the top five in the national breakfast program’s ‘Nominate an Aussie Hero’, competition for their free online workout series designed to keep the Warwick community fit and connected during isolation.

WIRAC staff member Mel Marsh said she thought instantly of her two co-workers when she saw the competition advertised on The Today Show, and knew she had to nominate them.

“I saw how the competition was highlighting people that were doing extra work over (the virus pandemic), and straight away thought of the two girls,” Mrs Marsh said.

“We’re so proud and excited.

“When The Today Show called me to say the girls had made the top five, I was running around WIRAC like crazy.”

WIRAC centre manager Karen Peters said the two trainers deserved the win and national recognition for their “remarkable” efforts.

“Mel decided to nominate them, and I’m so glad because we believe it’s a great service that they’re providing for the community,” Mrs Peters said.

“They’ve been doing workouts every morning and evening for our WIRAC members’ Facebook page, as well as other fun videos and skits for the community WIRAC page.

“It’s great for keeping WIRAC alive on social media, but even better for keeping the community connected during this virus.”

Mrs Peters added that while she’d love to see members of the WIRAC team take out The Today Show’s contest, having such exciting things happen during their forced closure was cause for celebration alone.

“So even though we’re closed, we still have so many incredible things happening,” she said.

“We don’t just work at WIRAC – we really are members of the community and do a hell of a lot outside of the centre as well.

“We don’t have a definite date yet, but we’re already making plans for our reopening and can’t wait to see our members come back.”