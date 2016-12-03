37°
WIRAC wants us to be a No Drown Town

Jonno Colfs
| 3rd Dec 2016 5:00 AM
No Drown Town week, teaching kids how to stay safe in the water.

WIRAC has this week being promoting the No Drown Town campaign.

The campaign is aimed at ending child deaths from drowning.

No Drown Town is the latest initiative of the Australian Swim Schools Association (ASSA) and runs from 28 November - 4th December.

WIRAC participated in the campaign to provide a vital link in combatting drowning - the number one cause of accidental death for children under 5 in Australia.

And for each death, many more children are left with some form of permanent brain damage.

YMCA WIRAC-Warwick Aquatic Coordinator Karen Peters said it seemed like a lot less kids learn to swim these days than in the past.

"People don't value the importance of teaching their children to swim, it's a life-skill that all children must have,” she said.

"Parents seem to be relying soley on school swimming, but those kids only come here for five or ten, however long the schools book in for.

"It's also very basic stuff, water safety skills mainly.

"It's great for the children, but it's simply not enough.”

Mrs Peters said most schools put on after school swimming lessons.

"All kids should be attending these as well,” she said.

"But parents seem to have other priorities, yes it can be costly, but you can't really put a cost on your childs life.”

Nationally, ASSA member swim schools and their swimming families including The Warwick Indoor Recreation & Aquatic Centre have been actively participating in educational aquatic activities, as well as live ASSA'S SAFER 'Layers of Protection' philosophy:

  • Swimming skills
  • Adult supervison
  • Fences and gates
  • Emergency plan
  • Reduce the risk...for safer swimming.

The No Drown Town week encourages safer swimming, safer decisions, safer communities and safer Australians.

The No Drown Town mandate is 'If you act personally, you'll influence locally and affect nationally'.

WIRAC wants us to be a No Drown Town

