Witness to ‘horrific’ crash pleads for driver safety
A witness to a serious Coast crash has described the "horrific" incident in the hope drivers will be more careful on a difficult stretch of road.
The driver, who did not want to be named, said he saw the lead up and impact of Sunday's Landsborough-Maleny Rd crash.
Emergency service crews were called to the Landsborough road about 9am with reports a four wheel drive and a ute collided, causing one to overturn.
A teenager who was freed using the jaws of life was flown to Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital with head and pelvic injuries and a broken leg.
Three others were driven to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with neck and back pain.
The impact happened near Reservoir Rd toward the bottom of the hill.
The witness described it as "horrific".
"The ute going up the hill was the one with the trailer and furniture on it, it's loaded up and only going about 50km/h and the car coming down the other way was going really quick," the witness said.
"They're burning down that hill and he's lost control and the car started going sideways.
"(The car) was on the other side of the traffic and on two-wheels rolling, that's when he slammed straight into the car going up.
"No matter what the car with the trailer was doing there was no chance of evading it."
He said it was a confronting sight, but an important reminder.
"This is a family area, you don't go driving like a (maniac), speeding down that hill because this is when stuff like this happens," he said.
"Parents, sit your kids down and tell them this is why you don't make these decisions."
A Sunshine Coast University Hospital spokesman said the three patients taken to the Birtinya hospital were in a stable condition.
Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital could not provide an update on the teen who was flown there.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.