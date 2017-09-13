31°
Witness to horror crash comes forward

A man in his 30s was airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane after his car left the road and struck a tree on the Toowoomba Karara Rd near Leyburn on Saturday. Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
AS A Goondiwindi man remains in a critical condition in hospital, a witness to the horror crash has come forward to police.

The Forensic Crash Unit is continuing with investigations into how the green Holden Commodore the 35-year-old was driving left the Toowoomba Karara Rd and slammed into a tree at about 9.20 on Saturday morning.

The driver remains in a critical but stable condition, with head, spinal and pelvis injuries, after being airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane.

First responding police and the FCU had already spoken with a witness who had been first on scene at the crash, but required more details.

After a media appeal, police reported the witness had come forward and investigations are progressing.

