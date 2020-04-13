Wolves lay groundwork for successful season

TWO WINS UNDER THEIR BELT: The Warwick Wolves were full of confidence before the season came to a grinding halt due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

FOOTBALL: Before the season came to a grinding halt, the Warwick Wolves senior men’s team had laid the groundwork for a successful year.

It was the first time the team had played in the championship division of the Toowoomba Football League, after their narrow defeat in last year’s conference grand final.

With two wins under their belt in the 2020 season, new head coach Matt Carey had growing confidence in the side.

“We had two 5-1 wins, which was a bit of a surprise because we were expecting two harder games,” he said.

“We were really clinical in front of the goal.

“Even when we scored the first goal in the first game it gave me a lot of confidence in the boys that we could do really well this season.”

While the majority of the playing group were no strangers to the TFL, Carey said the addition of several new players didn’t deter the sides’ momentum.

“We have our main boys that have their set positions, but a lot of the new blokes are wingers or play upfront,” he said.

“We had a rotation system for the new guys, so we could give them time to jell together.

“And they adapted really well to it.”

Now with the season on hold until at least July 1, the club is encouraging players to remain fit in the event the season is given the green light to go ahead.

“There’s not much you can do at the moment,” Carey said.

“I’m just trying to encourage them to go for runs and do agility and ball work to keep their skills up.

“Just the basic stuff that they can do on their own.”

Wolves club president Cameron Davey is hopeful the game will return for July, however he was unsure as to how the season structure would look, given the extended time off the field.

“We just have to take it as it comes because we don’t really know how long it’ll hang around for,” he said.

“It’s all unknown, like everything at the moment, but the rest really depends on field availability.

“There’s plenty of options, we just have to play it by ear.”