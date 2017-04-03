23°
Teen busted after allegedly driving drunk to party

Gerard Walsh
| 3rd Apr 2017 5:00 AM
Police transported the woman to Warwick for a breath test.
Police transported the woman to Warwick for a breath test. John McCutcheon

A 17-year-old woman turned up at a Clifton party at the wrong time at 1.30am Saturday - police were already at the party.

Acting sergeant Tyson Morris said Clifton police were called to a noisy party in Mason St.

"Whilst we were there conducting inquiries, a vehicle arrived at the address and we intercepted a 17-year-old female driver," Sgt Morris said.

"She was tested on the roadside and then taken to Warwick Police Station for a breath analysis.

"Her blood alcohol level was .106 when it was required to be zero as she has a P1 license."

She was issued with a notice to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on April 26 and has her license suspended pending her court appearance.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  drink driving police

