Teen busted after allegedly driving drunk to party

A 17-year-old woman turned up at a Clifton party at the wrong time at 1.30am Saturday - police were already at the party.
Acting sergeant Tyson Morris said Clifton police were called to a noisy party in Mason St.
"Whilst we were there conducting inquiries, a vehicle arrived at the address and we intercepted a 17-year-old female driver," Sgt Morris said.
"She was tested on the roadside and then taken to Warwick Police Station for a breath analysis.
"Her blood alcohol level was .106 when it was required to be zero as she has a P1 license."
She was issued with a notice to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on April 26 and has her license suspended pending her court appearance.