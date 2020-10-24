Bail for woman accused of attempting to murder ex in public

A WOMAN accused of attempting to murder her ex-partner on a public path and then slicing her own throat has been granted bail.

Jodie Louise Gough faced Hervey Bay Magistrates Court via video link from the watch house on Thursday.

She is facing four charges including attempt to murder and going armed to cause fear.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Michael Ruderman opposed bail, claiming the alleged attack had been planned.

The court heard on October 13 Ms Gough allegedly followed her ex partner despite being told to go away multiple times.

She allegedly said "keep on walking c***, this is how it ends today im going to take you out or you and me".

Sgt Ruderman said when police arrived at the scene the alleged victim had been stabbed and received a 5cm by 5cm knife wound to the left shoulder that penetrated to the bone.

"My reading of the facts your honour was this was a calculated act and she had knowingly gone out with a knife, she had an idea in her mind and she set to execute that plan into motion on that day," he said.

He described the attack as vicious in its execution which also had a tragic impact on the first response police.

"They showed up and saw her cut her own throat in a public place," he said.

"They were then left with the job to try and save her."

Sgt Ruderman expressed concern for her mental health if she was released on bail.

Gough was supported by family as her defence lawyer told the court they would care for her if she was released on bail.

He said this was an isolated event which was out of character for Ms Gough who had no history of any violent behaviour.

Ms Gough was released on bail on the conditions she had no contact with the alleged victim and did not use illicit drugs.

The case was adjourned for a committal mention on December 10.

For mental health support call Lifeline 24 hours on 13 11 14.