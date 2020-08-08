Woman accused of COVID super fraud

A woman accused of fraudulently accessing superannuation through the coronavirus scheme was also found with litres of “coma in a bottle”, police allege.

A WOMAN accused of fraudulently accessing superannuation through the coronavirus scheme was also found with litres of a drug known as "coma in a bottle", police allege.

Deanne Pamela Brock was denied bail in Southport Magistrates Court on Friday where she faced multiple charges including dishonestly obtaining financial advantage, possession of a dangerous drug and supplying a dangerous drugs.

The Worongary property in which Brock operates her furniture construction business was raided by Australian Federal Police and Queensland Police about 7am on Thursday in relation to the superannuation matter.

Police allegedly were only at the property for the financial matter and did not expect to find the drugs.

It is alleged 10 litres of butanediol, a precursor to the drug fantasy, and 6 litres of GBL were found at the property. It is also alleged an amphetamine was found.

Police allege Brock fraudulently accessed superannuation through the coronavirus pandemic measures between June 10 and 26.

Under the measures, the Federal Government made it possible for people to access up to $10,000 from the superannuation accounts.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Dave Shelton told the court Brock's father lived at the property but the drugs were found in the garage where she built furniture for her business.

Brock's lawyer Jim Coburn, of AW Bale & Son Solicitors, told the court the case was weak as Brock only went to the property to build furniture and visit her father and children.

She was not at the property at the time of the raid. Brock did go to the home when police called.

"My client had been at her father's premises on August 4 but that was in relation to her workshop," Mr Coburn said.

He said Brock denied any knowledge of the substances.

"There is nothing linking her to the premises for at least two days," he said.

"There is nothing of a forensic nature."

Mr Coburn said there was nothing but innuendo and suspicion to link Brock to supplying any drugs.

Magistrate Grace Kahlert denied Brock bail.

She said she did not find the prosecution case weak but it was arguable.

"She was operating her business over sometime on the premises," Magistrate Kahlert said.

The matters were adjourned to September 7.

