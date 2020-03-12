Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brooke Jane Davis, 24, pleaded guilty to stealing a vibrator, among several items totalling more than $900.
Brooke Jane Davis, 24, pleaded guilty to stealing a vibrator, among several items totalling more than $900.
Crime

Jig’s up for woman accused of swiping vibrator

Felicity Ripper
, felicity.ripper@scnews.com.au
11th Mar 2020 7:21 PM | Updated: 12th Mar 2020 4:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has pleaded guilty to stealing a vibrator from a sex shop as well as taking goods from a range of other stores.

Police allege Brooke Jane Davis, 24, stole from several Coast stores between June last year and January 2020.

She faced Maroochydore Magistrate Court on Wednesday to plead guilty to five charges of stealing.

"You stole an Ovo s4 Vibrator from Totally Adult in Caloundra," Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said.

Mr Stjernqvist said the offence allegedly occurred while Ms Davis, from Little Mountain, was being investigated for stealing from TK Maxx at Birtinya.

He said she was also facing charges for stealing groceries from Coles, and stealing sunglasses from The Sunglasses Hut at Kawana Shoppingworld on two occasions.

Police prosecutor Phillip Stephens said some of the stolen items had been returned but about $970 was still being sought in restitution.

Lawyer Neale Tobin said his client had an addiction to drugs and had been accepted into a program to help her deal with the issue. He requested the matter be adjourned for a week so Ms Davis could provide a medical report to the court.

Ms Davis's bail was enlarged and the matter was adjourned to March 18 for sentencing.

alleged theft court crimes shop stealing
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Step of confidence’ for region’s sheep producers as prices surge

        premium_icon ‘Step of confidence’ for region’s sheep producers as prices...

        News FOR those who almost lost it all, rain and return to competitive sales has been nothing short of a godsend.

        • 12th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        In the green: Farmer begins to restock sheep flock

        premium_icon In the green: Farmer begins to restock sheep flock

        News Rainfall has allowed farmers to make some big moves after years of prolonged and...

        • 12th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        Wrecked train bridge puts events in doubt

        premium_icon Wrecked train bridge puts events in doubt

        News THE derailment was a significant event.

        • 12th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        COUNCIL Q&A: Candidates reveal vision for the future

        premium_icon COUNCIL Q&A: Candidates reveal vision for the future

        News WHAT will the Southern Downs look like in 10 years time? Here’s how nominees hope...

        • 12th Mar 2020 5:00 AM