Woman airlifted after being thrown from horse

THE Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter flew an injured woman to hospital yesterday, after she was thrown from a horse which had been spooked.

The rescue chopper was tasked to the scene, in the Southern Downs, around 11.20 am.

The pilot landed the aircraft on the private property near the scene of the accident.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was treated for head and chest injuries by the aeromedical crew and Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics.

She was then airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.