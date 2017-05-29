Woman airlifted after receiving knife wound in Border town

A WOMAN was airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital on Sunday after being unlawfully wounded in Goondiwindi.

Initial investigations suggest around 6.10am Sunday, emergency services were called to a McLean Street address after reports a woman received a knife wound.

The 45-year-old woman sustained a large wound to the right side of her neck.

The Queensland Ambulance Service from Goondiwindi was called and the woman was taken to Goondiwindi Hospital at 6.41am.

At 10.09am, the injured woman was airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital where she remains in a critical but stable condition.

Police forensic officers have attended the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Policelink on 131444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000