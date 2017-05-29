Woman flown to hospital after being stabbed in neck

A WOMAN was airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital after being stabbed in the neck.

Emergency services were called to McLean St in Goondiwindi, just after 6pm

The 45-year-old woman sustained a large wound to the right side of her neck

The Queensland Ambulance Service from Goondiwindi was called and the woman was taken to Goondiwindi Hospital at 6.41am.

At 10.09am, the injured woman was airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital where she remains in a critical but stable condition.

Police forensic officers have attended the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Policelink on 131444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000