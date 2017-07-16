Woman airlifted after Stanthorpe accident

Emergency services on the scene of a crash on High St, Stanthorpe, this morning.

A 66-year-old motorcyclist from the Brisbane area has been airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital after being injured in an accident at Stanthorpe this morning.

She was injured in an accident between a motorcycle and car on the corner of High St and Club Rd just after 9am this morning.

There was heavy fog in Stanthorpe this morning but it was starting to lift when the accident happened.

The woman motorcyclist was airlifted by RACQ LifeFlight to Princess Alexandra Hospital at 11.30am with a possible fractured pelvis.

The Stanthorpe woman driving the car has been charged with driving without due care and attention.