Woman airlifted in serious condition after crash

FLOWN: The woman was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition. PHOTO CREDIT: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

RESCUE helicopters raced to the scene of a serious crash in Clintonvale, near Warwick, last night.

Fire crews, police and paramedics were called to the intersection of Freestone Rd and Cunningham Highway at 6.24pm after a single car crash.

Paramedics soon assessed a woman in her 30s had a head inquiry and was in a serious but stable condition.

She was flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Two children were also in the car, with a girl suffering a minor shoulder injury and an uninjured boy.

A man, also in his 30s, suffered a foot laceration.

All three were taken to the Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

Warwick officer-in-charge Jamie Deacon said the trailer, attached to the car, allegedly caused the crash.

They (the motorists) claim the trailer started to sway and they were unable to control it and then the car flipped,” he said.

The highway was blocked off but has since reopened, according to a QFES spokeswoman.

She also confirmed that the party had not been trapped in the car.