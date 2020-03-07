Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman remains in a serious condition after she was allegedly stabbed by her elderly neighbour during a late-night attack at a unit complex west of Brisbane.
A woman remains in a serious condition after she was allegedly stabbed by her elderly neighbour during a late-night attack at a unit complex west of Brisbane.
Crime

Woman allegedly stabbed by elderly neighbour

by Torny Miller
7th Mar 2020 6:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN elderly man is assisting police with their inquiries following the stabbing of a woman at a unit complex, west of Brisbane, overnight.

Police allege a man, 71, living in a Redbank Plains Rd unit complex at Bellbird Park, knocked on the door of a neighbouring unit about 12.40am on Saturday.

When the neighbour, a woman aged 29, answered the door, the man allegedly lunged at her and knocked her to the ground, before stabbing her in the left arm, lower chest and abdomen.

The woman was taken to Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital, where she remains in a serious but stable condition.

crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COUNCIL Q&A: Invasive pest control scheme

        premium_icon COUNCIL Q&A: Invasive pest control scheme

        News THE controversial management plan significantly reduced invasive pests across the Downs, but at what cost?

        150 bales lost to Southern Downs fire

        premium_icon 150 bales lost to Southern Downs fire

        News CREWS spend hours fighting blaze with help of property owner.

        School kids shine on country show circuit

        premium_icon School kids shine on country show circuit

        News THE next generation of cattle farmers test their skills at the Warwick show.

        De-amalgamation policy splits mayoral candidates

        premium_icon De-amalgamation policy splits mayoral candidates

        News FIND out how SDRC nominees plan to bridge, or widen, the great divide.