Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman is in custody and is expected to be charged with attempted murder after a stabbing attack.
A woman is in custody and is expected to be charged with attempted murder after a stabbing attack.
Crime

Woman arrested after stabbing

25th Apr 2020 11:05 AM

A man is in hospital with serious injuries and a woman is in custody following a stabbing in Adelaide.

Police and paramedics were called to a property at suburban Kilburn early on Saturday after reports of a domestic dispute.

Patrols found a 22-year-old man with a serious stab wound to the chest.

He was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital with his injuries considered life-threatening.

A woman ran from the home, jumping a rear fence but was quickly detained.

Police say she is expected to be charged with attempted murder.

Originally published as Woman arrested after SA stabbing

crime police violence

Just In

    Apology to John James Merity

    Apology to John James Merity
    • 25th Apr 2020 10:39 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Price slash not enough to curb panic-buy hike

        premium_icon Price slash not enough to curb panic-buy hike

        News DESPITE prices dropping across Australia, this Warwick resident said she’s seen her grocery bill increase by $150.

        BREAKING: Council CEO to leave role

        premium_icon BREAKING: Council CEO to leave role

        News The news comes after a closed council meeting this morning.

        WATCH LIST: The films, TV and more inspired by our region

        premium_icon WATCH LIST: The films, TV and more inspired by our region

        News The Southern Downs has been the backdrop for many movies, TV and podcasts. Here’s...

        Virus tests ramp up to include anyone with symptoms

        Virus tests ramp up to include anyone with symptoms

        News Health Minister, Attorney-General provide update on new COVID-19 cases