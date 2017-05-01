23°
Woman 'backed over' at Downs property

Jonno Colfs
| 1st May 2017 8:46 AM Updated: 10:19 AM
Woman backed over near Warwick
Woman backed over near Warwick

QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service is reporting a woman has been backed over in Emu Vale this morning.

The incident happened at a property on Washbourne Rd about 7.45am and crews from Warwick and Killarney police responded immediately.

Sergeant Brad Doyle said the woman, aged 66, was under the vehicle when he arrived.

"Her husband was leaving for work in his Nissan Patrol utility and has reversed into her," he said.

"It's still unclear whether she was actually run over by the vehicle or just knocked over.

"She was conscious and able to speak but paramedics were worried she might have internal injuries and possible spinal injuries."

A LifeFlight helicopter was tasked to the scene, landing in a paddock at the rural property.

The helicopter left the scene with the woman on board, headed for Toowoomba at about 9.25am.

QAS report the woman is suffering abdominal pain and may also have fractured ribs.

The woman was unable to tell ambulance crews how the incident occurred but Sgt Doyle confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  warwick crash

