Woman bashes partner over cigarette

A GLADSTONE woman who bashed her partner in public over a cigarette, plans on staying in a relationship with the man.

The 28-year-old woman pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to contravening a domestic violence order and obstructing police.

On April 17, at 12.45pm, the woman and the victim were at a shopping complex in Toolooa when she asked him for a cigarette and he refused.

The woman started verbally abusing the man before she punched him in the head multiple times.

Police later found the pair.

The woman refused to speak but when arrested she admitted to striking the man.

The man told police that his partner had mental health issues and cigarettes helped.

Then on April 24, police were called to a Park St address at 7am, where witnesses said the woman had been banging on the door and side wall of the house.

Police located the woman at the front of the house and told her to move along.

At 9.25am, police were called to the address again where witnesses said the woman was in the front yard demanding to be let in and swearing at the victim.

On May 5, at 10.26am, police were called to the corner of the Dawson Highway and Park St where they located the woman standing over the victim on the ground as she yelled and waved her arms aggressively.

When police spoke to the woman and the victim, they said they had organised to meet up at 10am and had engaged in an argument before the woman struck the victim several times.

Two witnesses told police the woman was striking, kicking and pushing the victim several times.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said the woman suffered from a mental health issue and at the time of her offending her medication had run out.

Ms Ditchfield said the couple planned to stay in a relationship within the bounds of the domestic violence orders.

She said the woman had been working to find accommodation upon her release from custody and to stay out of Gladstone.

The woman had been held on remand since May 5.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said the woman had already served enough time.

She was sentenced to 12 months' imprisonment with an immediate parole release date.

Anyone seeking help in a domestic violence situation should contact:

1800-Respect: 1800 737 732

Gladstone Women's Health: 1800 749 222

DV Connect Womensline: 1800 811 811

DV Connect Mensline: 1800 600 636

Policelink 131 444 or 000 in an emergency.