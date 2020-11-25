Woman borrows mate’s phone, heads straight to pawnshop

A woman has admitted to pawning the phone her kind friend loaned her.

A woman has admitted to pawning the phone her kind friend loaned her.

AFTER promising her friend she would return the mobile phone she had loaned her, a Yangan woman headed straight to the pawnshop and sold her mate’s device.

Yangan woman Kaylee Jane Love turned to her friend in May last year, begging to borrow her phone.

The other woman agreed immediately, telling Love to use it for as long as she needed, simply asking it was returned undamaged.

After promising she would do just that, Love pawned the phone for $70 after fraudulently claiming to be the owner.

Duty lawyer Amber Acreman told the court her client had lost her job and was going through a “situational crisis” at the time she committed the crime.

Ms Acreman said the woman was living with a drug-affected family member in Caboolture and had no access to money.

Magistrate Julian Noud was unsympathetic, saying mobile phones were a vital tool for many people, holding passwords, banking apps and other important information.

“To take someone’s mobile phone is pretty bad in itself and becomes even more deplorable when you are taking it from a friend of yours,” he said.

The court heard Love had already pleaded guilty and been sentenced for a fraud charge in relation to the same incident.

Mr Noud said it was appropriate he convict her but not order any further punishment for the related charge of stealing.

A conviction was not recorded.