DVO BREACHED: A woman has breached her domestic violence order after she was in contact with her mother, after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Woman breaches DVO after mother’s diagnosis

Emily Clooney
26th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
A WOMAN who breached her domestic violence order said she only did so to help her mother who has recently been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, returned to Stanthorpe in April to help care for her ill mother.

Stanthorpe Magistrates Court heard the pair had been in contact via social media for several months, breaching the order.

On June 20, police were called to the mother’s property after an argument about money broke out, at which time the daughter “forced (her mother) into a chair”.

Defence counsel Amber Acreman said the woman had been “invited” to speak with her mother, following her diagnosis and to assist her with treatment.

“Her mother, on occasion, does consume alcohol,” Ms Acreman said.

“It wasn’t physical contact in the same sense of a punch or a push, it’s involved in an elevated argument or discussion.

“With the benefit of hindsight, she realises she should have dealt with it different.”

Magistrate Julian Noud said he was concerned by the woman’s previous criminal history and said he would extend one further warning to the woman.

She was fined $500 on two counts of contravention of a domestic violence order.

No conviction was recorded.

