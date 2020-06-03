Woman breaks both ankles after sunset stroll cliff fall

Menu
A woman has broken both her ankles after falling off a cliff during a sunset stroll gone wrong.
by WILL ZWAR
3rd Jun 2020 7:38 AM
A WOMAN has broken both her ankles after a wrong turn during a Darwin sunset stroll at East Point yesterday evening.

St John Ambulance Territory Duty manager Craig Garraway said the woman fell off the cliffs at East Point on Tuesday night.

Mr Garraway said the woman was apparently enjoying the sunset at East Point when she fell off the cliff about 7.30pm.

"Police, fire and emergency services were out there trying to get to the bottom of the cliff, trying to get the young lady back up," he said.

Mr Garraway said the woman's injuries made for a difficult rescue for emergency services.

"I believe she had a couple of broken ankles from that incident so it took probably an hour and a half, two hours for the rescue to be completed and get her to hospital," he said.

"She was lucky in the end but it could have been a lot worse."

