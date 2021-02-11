Menu
A woman has been arrested after seriously assaulting a man she knew — and the weapon she used was an everyday item.
Crime

Woman charged after man stabbed in the chest with scissors

by Emily Cosenza
11th Feb 2021 3:23 PM

A 44-year-old woman has been arrested after stabbing a man in the chest with a pair of scissors.

Police were called to Grenfell Street in Adelaide's CBD just before midday on Thursday and found the suspect along Charles Street.

The woman from Prospect allegedly still possessed the scissors when officers found her.

Police said the victim - who was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital with a minor stab wound - was known to the woman.

She was charged with serious assault and was expected to be refused bail.

She is due to appear in the Adelaide Magistrates Court later on Thursday.

Originally published as Woman charged after CBD stabbing

