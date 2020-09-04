Woman charged after double stabbing

A woman has been charged after allegedly stabbing two teenage boys in the early hours of Friday morning, leaving them both with serious injuries.

Police allege a physical alternation broke out between "a large number of people" on The Esplanade about 2.35am on Friday morning.

During the fight, it's alleged a 37-year-old woman approached a man and used a knife to stab him in his left rib cage.

It's then alleged she stabbed a second person, understood to be a 17-year-old, twice in the lungs before running from the scene.

Both men - who are in their late teens - were taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The woman from Boronia Heights was found a short time later and charged with wounding and grievous bodily harm.

A Queensland Police media spokesman said the woman had also been charged with failure to comply with COVID-19 public health directions.

She will appear in Southport Magistrates court later on Friday.

