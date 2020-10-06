Woman charged over stabbing partner applies for bail

Kerrie Anne Niederle Goodwin appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court on Tuesday by videolink from the Tweed Heads Police Station sporting a severely split lip.

Kerrie Anne Niederle Goodwin appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court on Tuesday by videolink from the Tweed Heads Police Station sporting a severely split lip.

A MAN has stabilised in hospital overnight, despite his heart stopping on the way to hospital after his partner allegedly stabbed him in the shoulder.

Kerrie Anne Niederle Goodwin appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court on Tuesday by videolink from the Tweed Heads Police Station sporting a severely split lip.

She faces a charge of wounding a person intending to cause grievous bodily harm.

The 34-year-old woman allegedly stabbed her 38-year-old partner in the shoulder with a steak knife in a Bay St unit at Tweed Heads after he allegedly punched her in the face, splitting her lip following an argument about 7.30pm on Monday.

Court documents reveal Ms Niederle Goodwin had been in a relationship with the man since April this year.

Ms Niederle Goodwin allegedly told police the relationship was "physical" but nothing has ever been reported to the police.

Police allege the couple were drinking from 3pm to 7pm on Monday and there was an argument, so Ms Niederle Goodwin walked home by herself.

She was let in by a friend who lives in the same complex and a short time later the man let himself in using her keys.

After the alleged incident in the kitchen, Ms Niederle Goodwin and the man walked out to the street while she phoned emergency services.

While applying for bail, defence solicitor Sophie Dagg said the Tweed Heads mother-of-three had been in a previous domestic violence relationship, prone to sudden violent outbursts.

Ms Dagg said the Kingscliff dental assistant stabbed the man in self defence.

She suggested her client would need to be accessed for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder as an explanation for her "excessive retaliation" because of her previous relationship.

The court heard Ms Niederle Goodwin could put up $4000 as a bail surety, comply with reporting conditions and a curfew.

Ms Dagg said Ms Niederle Goodwin shared the custody of her three children with their father, her former partner, who could not reorganise his business to care for them every week.

The court heard one of her children was on the autistic spectrum and required extra support.

Ms Dagg submitted her client would be at risk of serving longer in custody than her sentence would be as she has no criminal record.

Police prosecutor Alix Thom said police allege there was a gap in time after the man punched Ms Niederle Goodwin to her obtaining the knife and stabbing him.

Ms Thom submitted it was not immediate self-defence and "excessive retaliation can be clearly established of the facts".

She said it was one of the most serious acts of domestic violence the courts can deal with and the man's injuries were so bad as he was being taken to the Gold Coast University his heart stopped before he was then stabilised by paramedics.

"Without the acts of emergency services, it was looking very grim for the victim about what may have happened to him," Ms Thom said.

Ms Thom confirmed the man had stabilised overnight but would not be released from hospital yet.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy took into account Ms Niederle Goodwin's lack of criminal history, family responsibilities and evidence she was also subject to a domestic violence offence when he granted bail with strict conditions.

She was bailed to reside at a Tweed Heads address with the condition of no contact with the alleged victim.

The case will return to court on December 7.