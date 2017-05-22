23°
Woman charged with assault of two women in Stanthorpe

Gerard Walsh | 22nd May 2017 5:00 AM
Police have laid charges.
Police have laid charges.

A TENTERFIELD woman will front Stanthorpe Magistrates Court on two charges of common assault.

Sergeant Alan Baker, of Wallangarra police, said at 3pm on April 21 the 21-year-old Tenterfield woman allegedly assaulted two 17-year-old women in an unprovoked attack inside the McDonald's Restaurant at Stanthorpe.

"After reviewing CCTV footage and obtaining the registration number of the suspect vehicle, police identified the alleged offender and she has subsequently been charged with common assault to appear in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court on June 21,” he said.

"The 17-year-old women didn't require medical treatment.”

The Tenterfield woman was charged by Wallangarra police yesterday afternoon.

Topics:  assault stanthorpe stanthorpe magistrates court tenterfield wall wallangarra police

Woman charged with assault of two women in Stanthorpe

