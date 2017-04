A WARWICK woman in her 30s will face court in May after being charged with drink driving late Saturday.

She was pulled over by Killarney police in Percy St, Warwick, at 7.40pm Saturday and registered a blood alcohol reading of .061.

As it was a low range reading, she lost her licence for 24 hours but will be able to drive in the lead-up to her appearance in Warwick Magistrates Court on May 3.