Woman charged with drink driving at Stanthorpe

A WOMAN in her 60s will face Stanthorpe Magistrates Court on a lower level drink driving charge later this month
She was intercepted by Stanthorpe police on Sunday at 1am and registered a blood alcohol level of .063.
The woman had her licence suspended for 24 hours after her arrest. She will go to court on April 19.
A man in his 20s has been issued with a Public Notice Infringement Notice after being arrested outside the Central Hotel in Stanthorpe at 2.20am Sunday.
Stanthorpe police attended a lot of noisy parties overnight Saturday.