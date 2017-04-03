Woman charged with drink driving at Stanthorpe

A WOMAN in her 60s will face Stanthorpe Magistrates Court on a lower level drink driving charge later this month

She was intercepted by Stanthorpe police on Sunday at 1am and registered a blood alcohol level of .063.

The woman had her licence suspended for 24 hours after her arrest. She will go to court on April 19.

A man in his 20s has been issued with a Public Notice Infringement Notice after being arrested outside the Central Hotel in Stanthorpe at 2.20am Sunday.

Stanthorpe police attended a lot of noisy parties overnight Saturday.