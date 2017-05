A WOMAN has been charged with drink driving while on her way to work on Saturday night.

She was pulled over by police from Allora and Leyburn who was part of a joint operation at Clifton, Nobby and Cambooya from 10pm Saturday to 3am Sunday.

Acting Sergeant Matt Shield, of Allora police, said the 60-year-old woman was pulled over in Kate St, Clifton, on her way to work at 10.10pm Saturday.

"She has a low range drink driving charge and will face Warwick Magistrates Court on June 28,” he said.