Woman charged with murder of Gold Coast man

SMASHED windows in a Gold Coast home may have led to the stabbing death of a man in Surfers Paradise.

It can be revealed detectives are investigating whether a recent "wilful damage" incident is behind the death of Nicholas Braid, 35, near the Beachcomber Apartments about 7pm on Tuesday night.

Freedom Anderson, 20, was arrested in Surfers Paradise on Wednesday afternoon after police had spent the day searching for her.

Freedom Anderson, 20, has been charged with the murder of Nicholas Braid.

She was taken to the Southport Watchhouse on Wednesday night for questioning.

Anderson has since been charged with one count of murder and will appear in the Southport Magistrates Court on Thursday.

It is understood Mr Braid and Anderson were known to each other.

Anderson's social media account is filled with photographs of herself and others gesturing rude hand signals as well as gang signs.

It is understood she has no gang affiliations.

Police will allege Mr Braid went to the Beachcomber to speak to Anderson and a group of other people staying at the resort.

Police will also allege Mr Braid had a loose association with Anderson and the group before his death.

Police will claim the group spoke with Mr Braid outside the building when he was stabbed in the chest with an unknown bladed weapon.

Nicholas Braid. Picture supplied by Family

Anderson was allegedly seen fleeing the scene on foot.

The group is accused of scattering, leaving Mr Braid on Hanlan Street. Emergency services worked on Mr Braid on the footpath. He later died in Gold Coast University Hospital.

A weapon is yet to be found.

Detective Inspector Chris Ahearn from the Gold Coast Criminal Investigation Branch said investigations into the death were ongoing.

"We are conducting investigations into the circumstances of his death, including speaking to witnesses and examining the scene," Insp Ahearn said.

"Our investigations at this stage are suggesting it happened on the footpath area … and certainly that is where he has fallen to the ground.

"There were a number of people who were present and we have a number of people who have provided us versions of what has occurred and we're also seeking other people who were present at Hanlan St between 6pm and 8pm to come forward."

The stabbing murder scene out the front of the Beachcomer Hotel in Hanlon Street, Surfers Paradise. Picture: Ryan Keen

Insp Ahearn said early indications were Mr Braid knew the alleged attacker, but ruled out any kind of domestic violence.

"They're loosely known to each other, but that will be the focus of our investigation.

"We have a number of people who have provided versions of what has occurred.

"Our minds are open as to who or how many people were involved."

He said police were trying to determine the weapon and an autopsy was expected to workout the exact cause of death.

"It appears it's from an edged weapon like a knife or something similar.

"We've got some forensic pathology work to do, to give us the exact nature of that injury."

If you have any information about Mr Braid's death, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Woman charged with murder of Gold Coast man