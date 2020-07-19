Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police arrested the woman and charged her with serious assault, among other offences.
Police arrested the woman and charged her with serious assault, among other offences.
News

Woman charged with punching, biting security guard

Matthew Newton
19th Jul 2020 9:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 19-YEAR-OLD woman has been charged with a number of offences after assaulting a security guard outside a pub on Saturday night.

Police said there was a "large crowd" on the footpath outside a licensed premises in Bowen St, Roma, between 11.30pm and midnight last night.

Police will allege the woman walked up to the 26-year-old security guard and punched him in the face, and then bit him during the subsequent altercation.

The woman was charged with public nuisance, serious assault, and obstructing police.

She will appear in the Roma Magistrates Court on August 5.

More Stories

Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Warwick’s drink/drug drivers convicted this week

        premium_icon NAMED: Warwick’s drink/drug drivers convicted this week

        Crime From a drunk joy-rider who fled a crash to a mum stopped while almost four times the limit, here’s the full list.

        ‘No new blood’: community groups on verge of extinction

        premium_icon ‘No new blood’: community groups on verge of extinction

        News They’ve been a cornerstone of the Warwick community for decades, but record low...

        WEEK IN REWIND: Stories you need to know

        premium_icon WEEK IN REWIND: Stories you need to know

        News This week’s biggest news from Warwick and the Southern Downs, all in one place.

        Teen flown to hospital after off-road bike accident

        premium_icon Teen flown to hospital after off-road bike accident

        News The boy was rescued by LifeFlight from a Southern Downs property