Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Woman critical after teen stabbing

by Erin Smith
14th Jul 2020 6:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 20-YEAR-OLD Redcliffe woman is fighting for life in hospital after being stabbed in the neck.

Police say the 17-year-old girl attended a home at Reedy St, Redcliffe, north of Brisbane, about 6.25pm on Monday and confronted a 20-year-old woman, who she knew.

During an altercation the teenager allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the woman in the neck. The teenager then fled the scene.

Witnesses rushed the victim to Redcliffe Hospital - where she is fighting life threatening injuries.

A short time later police arrested a 17-year-old Blackwater girl - she also needed medical attention for an injury to her hand.

Police charged the teen with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Woman critical after teen stabbing

More Stories

Show More
redcliffe stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pennisi pushes for Inland Rail route through Warwick

        premium_icon Pennisi pushes for Inland Rail route through Warwick

        News The Mayor said there would be ‘big implications’ for the wider region if the rail capacity was not maintained.

        New water allocations to fuel ‘hundreds’ of jobs

        premium_icon New water allocations to fuel ‘hundreds’ of jobs

        News HUNDREDS of megalitres of water are to be made available

        Cops sniff out weed stash during visit to man’s home

        premium_icon Cops sniff out weed stash during visit to man’s home

        Crime The Warwick father said he quit drugs cold turkey after his latest run-in with the...

        Councillors vote for travel allowance in lieu of pay rise

        premium_icon Councillors vote for travel allowance in lieu of pay rise

        Council News One councillor is concerned about a ‘blowout’, saying one person alone could rack...