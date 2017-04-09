Woman dies from injury in crash on the Downs

Toowoomba Police's forensics team investigate the scene of a crash in Drayton that killed a woman.

THE woman involved in a two-vehicle crash in Drayton has died from her injuries.

Toowoomba Police confirmed the woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the accident at 11.15am today which occurred on Brisbane St, outside the Woolworths shopping centre.

The woman died just two hours after the crash.

The incident involved a 4WD and a sedan, however further details are not yet available.

QAS confirmed the woman had been trapped in the car for some time before she was freed.

Police will be issuing a statement later this afternoon.