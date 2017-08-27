22°
News

Woman driver to face court after positive drug test

Gerard Walsh | 27th Aug 2017 7:20 AM
Police have charged the driver.
Police have charged the driver.

A 36-year-old woman from Toowoomba has been given a notice to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court after registered a positive drug test.

She was intercepted by police while driving on the Old Stanthorpe Rd at 11.15am Saturday.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  drug driving test old stanthorpe road police toowoomba driver warwick warwick magistrates court warwick police

