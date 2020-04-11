Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mitchell police pulled over a woman for non essential travel after she had already been fined in Longreach eight hours prior.
Mitchell police pulled over a woman for non essential travel after she had already been fined in Longreach eight hours prior.
News

Woman drives another 600km after previous travel fine

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
11th Apr 2020 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MITCHELL Police have intercepted a woman on the Warrego Hwy after she had already been fined earlier that day due to unnecessary travel.

The car was intercepted just before 9pm last night, after Mitchell police recognised that the registered owner of the vehicle had already been fined earlier for breaking COVID-19 travel restrictions.

A QPS spokeswoman said the driver was fined in Longreach at 1pm for unnecessary travel.

A Mitchell officer then pulled the driver over again between Cambridge and Racecourse Rd on the Warrego Hwy after recognising the driver had been previously fined.

While the woman hasn’t been charged yet, she has been transported to Mitchell Hospital.

Investigations are continuing.

Roma police will be doing general patrolling the whole Easter weekend, with no fines or warnings issued as of yet.

‘So far everyone has had the right paperwork, or it’s been for essential travel,” and officer said.

More to come …

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WARWICK CRASH: Drunken joy ride earns locals almost $3000 in fines

        premium_icon WARWICK CRASH: Drunken joy ride earns locals almost $3000 in...

        News TWO Warwick men were caught out for non-essential travel and drink driving after crashing in a residential area last night.

        Local winery showcased in innovative online wine-tasting

        premium_icon Local winery showcased in innovative online wine-tasting

        News STANTHORPE’S Ridgemill Estate couldn’t offer their wine to customers in person, so...

        MP holds faith in region over critical Easter long weekend

        premium_icon MP holds faith in region over critical Easter long weekend

        News Southern Downs MP James Lister has faith the region will maintain social distancing...

        POWER OF LOVE: Locals celebrate 70th anniversary despite virus

        premium_icon POWER OF LOVE: Locals celebrate 70th anniversary despite...

        News THE coronavirus may have cancelled the Warwick couple’s initial plans, but their...