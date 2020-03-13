Menu
WOOD ST CRASH: Two cars collided after the driver of the Volkswagon ran a red light.
News

Woman fined after redlight run causes crash

Georgie Hewson
13th Mar 2020 8:53 AM
A WOMAN has been issued with a ticket after she ran a red light and crashed into another driver at the intersection on Wood St last night.

The 59 -year-old woman from New South Wales exited the Red Rooster Carpark onto Wood St and didn’t stop at the nearby intersection’s red light.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 35-year-old woman from Warwick was travelling south along Guy St when she was hit.

The woman from Warwick sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital according to Warwick Police.

A spokesman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said no one was trapped in either vehicle.

There were no other passengers in each vehicle.

The New Southern Wales woman was issued with a ticket for failing to stop at a red light with 3 demerit points.

Warwick Daily News

