Woman found with ‘critical’ head injury dies

Jodie Callcott
by and and Jacob Miley
25th Oct 2020 7:41 AM
A WOMAN who was fighting for life in hospital after being found by a family member with critical head injuries earlier this month has died.

Authorities were called to the Elfran Ave unit at Pottsville about 6pm on Saturday, October 10 after the family member made the grim discovery.

Gold Coast University Hospital. Picture: Mike Batterham
Gold Coast University Hospital. Picture: Mike Batterham

A 44-year-old woman was treated at the scene before being taken to Tweed Heads District Hospital.

She was later taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition where she had surgery.

A Tweed Byron Police spokesman said the Pottsville woman died at Gold Coast University Hospital on Saturday.

An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the incident to determine how and where the woman sustained her injuries.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the nearby area in the hours leading up the discovery of the injured woman to contact Tweed Heads detectives or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Tweed Heads detectives or Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000.

