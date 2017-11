CRASH: A woman was hit by a car on Lyons St late last night.

CRASH: A woman was hit by a car on Lyons St late last night. Paul Donaldson

AN AMBULANCE crew was called to Lyons St last night after a car hit a pedestrian.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Services said the woman sustained a leg injury and was later transported to Warwick Hospital in a stable condition.

The crew attended the scene in Warwick about 10pm.

The age of the woman was unknown.

Warwick Police said no one had been charged in relation to the incident.