SNAKE BITE: The woman was reportedly bitten on her lower leg by a snake.
Woman hospitalised after snake bite at Southern Downs home

Tessa Flemming
3rd Apr 2020 8:06 AM
A WOMAN in her 50s was rushed to hospital last night after reportedly being bitten by a snake at a Killarney property.

Paramedics arrived at the private address just after 7.15pm and treated the suspected bite on her lower leg.

The woman was transported to the Warwick Hospital for treatment.

This is the second reported snake bite in the Southern Downs region this week.

On Saturday, one Rosenthal Heights patient was transported to Warwick Hospital in a stable condition after a being reportedly bitten on the hand.

