Woman hospitalised after Warwick carpark crash

CAR CRASH: A patient was transported to Warwick hospital as a precaution.

A woman was transported to Warwick Hospital after she drove into a parked car on Grafton St this afternoon.

The driver reversed into the parked car near Choice Discount Store.

Warwick firefighters were called to the scene and confirmed it was a minor incident.

“It was more like a parking bungle, they were gone in about three minutes,” a QFES spokesperson said.

“They didn’t need us and there was no evidence to further investigate.”

According to National Road Safety, 21 per cent of all road collisions happen in Australia when a car is parked and 12.3 per cent of those are when the driver is reversing or reverse parking.

The patient was transported to hospital in a stable condition, as a precaution.

There were no passengers.