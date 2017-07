Ambulances were called to the scene at Hirstglen yesterday.

AN 18-YEAR-OLD woman was taken to hospital yesterday following a car roll-over.

The woman was travelling west on Gatton-Clifton Rd, when she swerved to avoid hitting a hare on the road.

She subsequently lost control of the vehicle and rolled over.

Emergency services arrived on the scene at 2.20pm, where ambulances helped transport the woman to Toowoomba Hospital via road.

The woman complained of neck pain and tingling sensations, however was cleared of any life-threatening injuries.