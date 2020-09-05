Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services were called to Mooloolaba Esplanade at 11.13pm Friday night.
Emergency services were called to Mooloolaba Esplanade at 11.13pm Friday night.
News

Woman in hospital as cars collide at busy Coast intersection

Tegan Annett
5th Sep 2020 8:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman in her 40s was taken to hospital after two cars collided at a busy Mooloolaba intersection on Friday night.

Emergency services were called to the two-car crash at Mooloolaba Esplanade at 11.13pm.

Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics took the woman to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

She had jaw and arm pain, but was in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the collision occurred at the Venning St intersection traffic lights.

"That vehicle was turning right onto Venning St and thought they had a green light," he said.

"The second car was travelling north and was approaching the intersection when they collided."

He said the first car had minor damage to the front bumper and the driver and passenger were not injured.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are investigating.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
mooloolaba crash queensland ambulance queensland police service
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MUST SEE: Zoo makes remarkable recovery

        Premium Content MUST SEE: Zoo makes remarkable recovery

        News It’s been a tough year and lockdown hit the business hard, but the community rallied for them in an amazing way.

        Warwick weddings under threat as couple’s brace for 4th wave

        Premium Content Warwick weddings under threat as couple’s brace for 4th wave

        News Border restrictions and strict social distancing have couples fearing their big...

        Popular musician found after missing ordeal

        Premium Content Popular musician found after missing ordeal

        News The Glen Aplin man walked out of bushland and knocked on a door for help after an...

        OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites