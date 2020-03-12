Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Woman injured after highway motorcycle crash

Andrew Korner
by
12th Mar 2020 10:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital with wrist and knee injuries following a motorcycle accident this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the woman, aged in her 30s, crashed on the Brisbane Valley Highway at Fernvale about 8.20am.

There were no other vehicles involved.

The woman was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

In another crash a short distance away, about 7.20am, a man did not require transport to hospital after rolling his vehicle at low speed on the Brisbane Valley Highway near Banks Creek Rd.

Follow more stories from Andrew Korner.

More Stories

Show More
crash emergency injuries ipswich motorcycle qld

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Charity declares ‘emergency over’ after rain fills tanks

        premium_icon Charity declares ‘emergency over’ after rain fills tanks

        News WATER distribution dropped as Southern Downs rural residents welcome a return to normalcy.

        Olympic gold medallist Caslick to appear at footy carnival

        premium_icon Olympic gold medallist Caslick to appear at footy carnival

        News The long-awaited Redlands carnival is just around the corner, with more than 1500...

        ‘Step of confidence’ for sheep producers as prices surge

        premium_icon ‘Step of confidence’ for sheep producers as prices surge

        Rural Rain and a return to competitive sales a godsend to sheep producers

        In the green: Farmer begins to restock sheep flock

        premium_icon In the green: Farmer begins to restock sheep flock

        News Rainfall has allowed farmers to make some big moves after years of prolonged and...