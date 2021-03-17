Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man is accused of throwing boiling water over a woman.
A man is accused of throwing boiling water over a woman.
Crime

Woman injured in alleged boiling water attack

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
17th Mar 2021 5:05 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged after allegedly throwing boiling water over a woman in The Narrows.

The woman, 32, received burns and was treated at Royal Darwin Hospital. Police allege the 18-year-old man threw the boiling water over the woman at a residence on Shiers St on March 6.

Serious Crime detectives arrested the alleged offender yesterday in Darwin City and charged him with aggravated assault and unlawfully cause serious harm.

judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au

Originally published as Woman injured after man allegedly throws boiling water over her

crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: Who owns Warwick’s cutest dog?

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Who owns Warwick’s cutest dog?

        News From cheeky pups to good boys, which Rose City dog will take the 2021 crown?

        • 17th Mar 2021 4:00 PM
        Unsolved crimes that still haunt Warwick

        Premium Content Unsolved crimes that still haunt Warwick

        News TRUE CRIME: The Daily News takes a look back at some of the most notorious...

        Where to get jab in Queensland: 200 clinics to start vaccine

        Premium Content Where to get jab in Queensland: 200 clinics to start vaccine

        Health Vaccine rollout starts for meat workers, elderly and Indigenous

        MAKING HISTORY: Warwick docs first to get COVID vaccine

        Premium Content MAKING HISTORY: Warwick docs first to get COVID vaccine

        News VIDEO: Hospital duo roll up their sleeves for the jab. Here’s what you need to know...