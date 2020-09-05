Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman was injured when she stepped on a stingray on Fraser Island.
A woman was injured when she stepped on a stingray on Fraser Island.
News

Woman injured after stepping on stingray barb

Carlie Walker
5th Sep 2020 9:30 PM | Updated: 10:01 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been flown off Fraser Island after stepping on a stingray's barbed tail.

The incident happened about 1.45pm on Saturday.

It's believed she had been jet skiing off the western side of the island, when she climbed off the ski and stepped directly onto the stingray barb.

The pilot landed the chopper at one of the island's helipads and the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Critical Care Doctor and Queensland Ambulance Service Flight Paramedic treated the patient on the beach, for an injury to her foot.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was in a stable condition when she was flown to Hervey Bay Hospital for further medical treatment.

More Stories

editors picks fraser island hervey bay hospital racq lifeflight stingray
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: Hundreds ride into Warwick for iconic race

        Premium Content GALLERY: Hundreds ride into Warwick for iconic race

        News Now in its 38th year, the Warwick to Brisbane bike comp was a welcome boost to many businesses.

        Warwick boarder’s joy at chance to get back to sick mum

        Premium Content Warwick boarder’s joy at chance to get back to sick mum

        Community ‘The prospect of not being able to see her when she needs me the most has made me...

        MUST SEE: Zoo makes remarkable recovery

        Premium Content MUST SEE: Zoo makes remarkable recovery

        News It’s been a tough year and lockdown hit the business hard, but the community...

        Warwick weddings under threat as couple’s brace for 4th wave

        Premium Content Warwick weddings under threat as couple’s brace for 4th wave

        News Border restrictions and strict social distancing have couples fearing their big...